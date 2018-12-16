SANCHEZ, Miguel Angel "Mike" 10/16/1965 - 11/27/2018
Mike passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. He is survived by daughter, Brittney Anne Miller; his mom, Bertha B. Sanchez; five brothers and three sisters, Louis (Margaret), Ana (Keith), Agnes (Gordon), Frank, John (Maria), Julie (Tudy), Richard/Bo (Lisa), and Mando. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, Kalasea (Paul, Macey) and Ian; Andrea (Sam) and Ariana (Anthony, Isa, Isla); Tony (Syanna, Traesaun, Syniah) and Jenny; Manuel and Arturo. Mike is now celebrating life in heaven with dad, Frank and sister, Margie. A Rosary and Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., St. Margaret's Church, 801 North Grande Avenue, Tucson, Arizona. Safe travels míjo! Peace be yours! Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.