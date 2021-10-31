Sandra Barr

Sandra was born August 23, 1935, to William and Elaine Barney in Phoenix, AZ. She was a Mayflower descendant and traced her Arizona lineage to pioneer and entrepreneur, James M. Barney, who managed the Silver King mine near Superior, AZ. She met Reg while attending Phoenix College. After they married, they moved to Tucson where they set down their professional and familial roots where she attended the University of Arizona. Ultimately, Sandra obtained two masters degrees, one in Counseling and one in Home Economics, taught for 22 years, and supported her family in countless ways. Although Sandra embraced her pioneer roots and Mayflower connections, she believed that every individual makes his or her own mark in this life. In fact, she believed that helping others reach their individual potential was the greatest service anyone can do. This philosophy is reflected in every aspect of her life. As a spouse, Sandra encouraged her husband Reginald in untold ways, but one of the most endearing was when he was a bit stalled on finishing his doctoral dissertation. Her Christmas present to him that year was a single alligator shoe. As soon as he finished his dissertation, she said, he could have the other one! She shepherded many of Reg's creative endeavors including a summer school program in Hawaii, called Hawaiian EdVenture, a name she proudly claimed as her idea. Ultimately, she and Reginald co-founded Amerischools, a system of charter schools organized around the philosophy of individual progress and achievement with schools in Yuma, Tucson, and Phoenix. For twenty-five years, as president of the board, Sandra helped make Amerischools a success. Sandra and Reg also helped many family members achieve the dream of a post-high school degree or training.