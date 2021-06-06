Sandra Dorame

DORAME, Sandra R.
73, of Tucson, passed away in the presence of her loving family May 31, 2021. She was born December 18, 1947. Survived by her loving husband, Angel; sons, Jonathan, Michael and Jason; grandchildren, Angelina, Belicia, Celia Rose and Gabriel; sister, Mary Correl and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Private services will be held. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
