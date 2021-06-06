Sandra Dorame

73, of Tucson, passed away in the presence of her loving family May 31, 2021. She was born December 18, 1947. Survived by her loving husband, Angel; sons, Jonathan, Michael and Jason; grandchildren, Angelina, Belicia, Celia Rose and Gabriel; sister, Mary Correl and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Private services will be held. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.