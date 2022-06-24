Sandra Kaser

Dr. Sandra Earlene Kaser - beloved wife, mother, and grandmother - finished her earthly journey and went home to be with God on June 4, 2022. Born in April 1947, Sandra spent most of her adult years living and working in Tucson, AZ, and her life was built on the foundation of her deep and abiding Christian faith. She was a longtime member of J-6 Church of Christ in Benson, as well as a frequent visitor at the Winslow Church of Christ while spending time at her second home in Flagstaff. Sandra had a heart for young people and dedicated herself to them with an accomplished career in children's literature and public education. She was also exceedingly devoted to her family, and her grandchildren were her greatest joy. Sandra loved books and coffee and forests and friends and Jeopardy. She loved music and hymns and sang all the time with a song for every occasion or conversation. She decorated for every holiday and planned festive family gatherings and was the glue that held her family together. Sandra was a vibrant presence and a shining light and touched many hearts with her generosity and acts of service. Her resilience and strength were a source of inspiration to everyone around her. She will be profoundly missed. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Charles Davison and her precious granddaughter Peyton Elizabeth Rudd. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 25 years Lynn Colville; her three children JoDee Rudd (Walter), Maggie Zadareky (Jeff), and Jonathan Towers (Stephanie); her eight living grandchildren Weston and Wyatt Rudd; Owen, Lydia, Caleb, and Meryl Zadareky; Jason Turner, and Sidney Towers (Jane); and her great-granddaughter Kaedence Ann Towers. We love you, Grammy. See you soon. Arrangements by East Lawn. "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." Matthew 5:16