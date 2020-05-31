Sandra Larriva

LARRIVA, Sandra Gieske
67, of Oro Valley, Arizona. Sandi passed peacefully asleep at home with family May 12, 2020 after dealing with Parkinson's disease for nearly 20 years and finally, cancer. Sandi was a loving, beautiful, kind, wonderful, strong, intelligent and fun-loving person. She was a caring, patient, and supportive wife and mother, consistently the #1 fan at all of her daughters' events, and there were many! As an ardent feminist she always fought for what was right. She was a Graduate of Catalina High School and Northern Arizona University; a Girl Scout and Leader who loved camping and the outdoors; a Commissioner on the Tucson Women's Commission; former counselor at Job Corps, employee at Pima County Juvenile Court and United Bank, and then a Law Office Manager until she retired. She is survived by her mother, Peggy L. Lockard of Tucson; father, Douglas N. Gieske of Sequim, Washington; brother, David Gieske; niece, Rita Hagan and sisters-in-law, Lisa Larriva and Michele Blue; husband of 45 years, Phillip H. Larriva; daughters, Alexis Larriva (Kristjan Laumets), Amanda Larriva and Marti Larriva (Owen Allen) and grandchildren, Khloe, Lukas, Beckett and Ivy. A Celebration of Life will be held later due to the pandemic.Donations may be made in her honor to: Parkinson's & Movement Disorder Alliance at www.pmdalliance.org/give/ or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at ww5.komen.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
