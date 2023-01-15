Sandra McKee

Sandy died Dec. 24th at home with family. She was 85. Sandy grew up in Joplin, Montana, and was a graduate of Concordia College. A USAF wife, Sandy lived many places in the U.S. as well as France & Italy. Upon moving to Tucson in 1985, she worked at the American Red Cross, eventually becoming the lab director. She retired in 1997. Sandy enjoyed golfing, watching the UofA Wildcats, gardening, crafting with her great-granddaughter, and church choir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Thelma Anderson of Montana; husband Louis, and daughter Susan McKee, both of Arizona. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Hodges and Kerry (Rob) Groseth of AZ; grandson, Aaron Hodges of TN; great-granddaughter, Janice Hodges of AZ; sisters Jan (Jim) Anderson and Gail Vogl of MT, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Memorial services will be held 1pm Sat. Jan. 21st at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church.