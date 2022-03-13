 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Saccani

Sandra Saccani

  • Updated

Saccani, Sandra

Heaven is now a better place with her passing. Sandra passed from this life on March 2, 2022. She was born and grew up in Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Palo Verde High School and the University of AZ. She was the precious daughter to Enrico and Augusta Saccani. She leaves behind her loving brother, Tino; sister-in-law (and sister of the heart) Toni, and a wealth of friends who adored her. She was a dedicated and hard-working pharmaceutical representative for which she received many awards. Sandra loved life and lived it with passion. She was a vivacious, fun-loving, generous soul to those who knew and loved her. She brightened all those with whom she came in contact and she became a friend to everyone she met. She loved getting together with family and friends and having a "bite" to eat. Her beautiful smile and engaging personality will be sorely missed. Sandra loved her dogs and cats dearly, they were her children. In honor of Sandra's memory, donations may be made to the Humane Society. No more sorrows, no more pain, only peace and love remain. Sandra's spirit will continue to shine. An informal remembrance and celebration of life will be held at a future date.

