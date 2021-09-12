Sandra Voss

VOSS, Sandra Lee Bettis

April 1, 1937- August 26, 2021

Sandra passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021 at Victoria Estates in Poway, CA, and is with our Lord Jesus. She was born the second of three siblings in Kansas City, MO, on April 1, 1937 to Russell and Virginia Bettis.

Sandra attended the University of Missouri and later transferred to University of Kansas to complete her nursing degree. While at KU she met her future husband, Wilber Voss, who was completing his senior year in medical school. Wilber and Sandra were married on August 15th 1958. After living in a few different states, they moved to Tucson, AZ with their five children, where they lived for 46 years.

Sandra was very involved in her sorority Pi Beta Phi, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), Meals on Wheels, and the Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and national parks, hiking, playing tennis, playing cards, attending the theater, and tap dancing. In later years, Sandra worked as a school nurse for the Tanque Verde School District in Tucson, before retiring in 1992. She had wonderful trips traveling around the world and loved attending the Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, UT.