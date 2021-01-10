Sandra Witthoft

WITTHOFT, Sandra Olive Price
left this earthly adventure Saturday morning, January 2, 2021. Shortly afterward Sandie's family of her husband, three sons, and their families headed to her favorite spot on Mt. Lemmon to celebrate her life—releasing balloons and toasting her with hot chocolate.
Sandie loved exploring the world, traveling with friends and family to experience and understand what else was out there. Her qualities of curiosity and service show in the legacy of her work and the people she connected through her unique combination of talents: helping kids and adults as an educator, designing homes, and creating community through events and organizations. As an optimist, Sandie was deliberate about the difference between creating a positive and avoiding a negative. Her energy invited everyone to join the party, as she always found the fun and shared her excitement in living.
Sandie supported organizations that help people and create delight locally, including St. Luke's Home; Peppi's House; the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum; and the UofA College of Fine Arts. Just as Sandie sparkled for others, she found recent strength in the care offered by her community of physicians, friends, and family. Her wish for those seeking to celebrate with her now was to find a favorite spot and let a balloon go while smiling with her. Smiles forever!