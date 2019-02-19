SANTA CRUZ, Bertha O.
94, passed away in the presence of her family on Friday, February 8, 2019. Bertha was the daughter of Manuel Olguin and Adrian Dominguez Olguin born in Miami, Arizona on January 28, 1925. As a mother of eight, she leaves her daughters, Marie Abbey Blair (Santa Cruz) and Adriana Diane Brown (Caamaño); along with many grandchildren and countless great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frank Santa Cruz; her sons, Leonard O. Caamaño, Nicolas Caamaño, Frank Santa Cruz Jr., Mark Anthony Santa Cruz and daughters, Sandy Duran (Caamaño) and Josephine Santa Cruz. Services will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., burial will follow.