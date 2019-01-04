SANTAMARIA, Melissa A.
41, Tucson, AZ, suddenly passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018, from an aneurysm to her brain. Melissa was born October 1, 1977, in Tucson, AZ. and was the life of our family. She worked as a Dental Assistant and always helped family and friends when needed. She was always there for anyone who needed her and will be truly missed by all who knew her. There are no words to describe our sudden loss, as Melissa was the best wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all. Melissa has been the rock that held and united our family always! She is survived by her husband, Luis Sanchez; son, Mariano Santamaria; daughter, Clarissa Sanchez; mother and dad, Rosario and Joe Lopez; father, Horacio V. SantaMaria; brothers, Horacio Santamaria (Araceli), Jaime Santamaria (Venessa), Gabriel SantaMaria (Jessica), Jose Luis Lopez (Dulce); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Armando and Rosario Acedo; Guillermo and Concepcion SantaMaria; and step-grandparents, Jose and Concha Lopez. Visitation will be held in Tucson, AZ, Sunday, January 6, 2018, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel), 204 S. Stone Ave., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements under the direction of CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.