Santiago Lebron

94, died February 10, 2021, with wife, Mary "Nena" at his bedside along with family and his Peppi's Hospice team. A special, gifted man: WWII Veteran, journeyman newspaper printer, UofA Master's degree grad.; Voc. Rehab Counselor. Volunteer at St. Jos. Hosp., OMOS Parish, Sun Sounds and wherever there was need. He is being missed by his sister, daughter, three sons, many grand and great-grandchildren, Tucson family, friends, and Cosmo his dog-buddy. His laugh, his world-traveling, his love of learning, care and sensitivity for others describe the person he was. Because of his concern for safety, a Life celebration will be held at a later time. Santiago's family feels a special gratefulness to his Hospice team, Msgr. Cahalane, Bill Dohr, friends, and neighbors. He is with God. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.