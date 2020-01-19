Santos Andrade

ANDRADE, Santos M.
Was born August 28, 1937 and passed to join our Lord, January 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia; four children: son, Pete-Indio (Lou Ann); daughters, Cindy, Blanca (Frank) and Annette; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and two loving pets, Misty and Duke. Santos retired from Watson Chevrolet, as an Auto Painter. He enjoyed playing cards with his neighbor and playing Bingo. He was always someone that you can count on, always there to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitationwill be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel), 204 S. Stone Ave., with Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.