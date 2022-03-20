Sara Hauert

HAUERT, Sara Hunt

Sara, 96 years of age, died March 14, 2022 in Tucson, having resided there for over 70 years.

Sara was born October 19, 1925 to Thomas Leland (T.L.) and Irene Hunt in Fort Smith, Arkansas where she attended primary and secondary schools. During her teen years at Fort Smith High School, Sara sang in a quartet that entertained troops at Camp Chaffee outside the city.

Sara graduated from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1946. Between undergraduate and graduate school, Sara was a buyer with Campbell-Bell (Fayetteville, Arkansas) owned by the Hunt Dry Goods Company family of businesses headquartered in Fort Smith. Sara graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where she earned a Master of Arts degree in 1947.

In 1948, Sara wed Samuel Hauert and with him, moved to Tucson in connection with the ownership of Grant Road Lumber Company on whose site Culinary Dropout at Grant Road Lumber Yard now operates.

Under the direction of Peter Marroney, Sara helped mount summer stock productions at the Arizona Inn during the fifties and sixties.