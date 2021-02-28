Sara Leidig

LEIDIG, Sara Mae

85, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away Saturday evening, January 9, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Born May 20, 1935 in Armstrong Mills, Ohio to Walter and Besta Gordon, Sara was the younger sister to four brothers. Sara enjoyed growing up on her parent's farm and graduated from Medina High School in 1953.

Sara led a life of hard work and adventure including raising her children, earning a pilot's license, and flying the family planes to vacations in Houghton Lake Michigan and Mexico. Sara was also an avid bowler and hiker who loved exploring parts unknown as well as her beloved Sabino Canyon.

On May 26, 1956 she was married to Frederick "Fred" Leidig. They raised three children in a house they built themselves near the Leidig farm in Medina County, Ohio. Sara enthusiastically supported Fred's hobby of competitive aerobatic flying and they eventually moved to Tucson, Arizona where fair skies offered the opportunity to fly year-round. Sara was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, and grandmother.Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Fred Leidig; her parents and four brothers, Richard, Bill, Paul and Russ Gordon.

Sara is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Ron) Heist; sons, Robert (Cari) and Steven Leidig; five grandchildren, Barry, Emily, Jesse, Rosie and Jasmine; two great-grandchildren, Tessa and Elisabeth.