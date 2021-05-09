Sara Norzagaray

In Loving memory of our Beloved Mother, Sara Olivia Norzagaray (Ramirez) 86, of Tucson, AZ. Born July 30, 1934, passed February 24, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Eufrocina and Leonard Ramirez; six brothers, four sisters and precious baby son, Richard Norzagaray III. Survived by her children, Thelma, Julie, Richard IV, Maria and Mark Norzagaray. Also, her 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. We extend and express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Mindy Jan for her love, support, and for taking great care of our mother. Alisha, for being the most compassionate and loving nurse from Davita Dialysis, always there for us 24/7. Mom, we will love you always and forever. Remembering you fondly for your kindness, amazing generosity, your warm and beautiful smile. You showed and shared your love with all through your amazing cooking skills, adding so much love in every dish. How you'd light up in the joy of listening to Mariachi music and dancing. To the Happy, I am at Peace. To the Faithful, I never Left. Remember me in your Hearts. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION.