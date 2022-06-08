Sara Saunders

Saunders, Sara Mae

84 years of age continued her journey on June 2, 2022. A long term resident of Tucson, AZ, originally from Riverside, CA and came to Tucson by way of Okolona, AR.

She was born to James Devine and Mae (Young) Devine.

In addition to both parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Saunders, her brother, Bill Devine, sister, Mary and son, Timothy Bazis.

She is survived by her son, Robert Saunders (Lisa) of Tucson, AZ; son, Michael Bazis (Paula) of Audubon, NJ and daughter, Cindy Dunn of Tucson, AZ and DIL, Deanne Bazis of Grand Junction, CO. Also 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers, James (Shirley) Devine and Pat (Judy) Devine both of CA, and her sister Marge (Sam) Johnson of Kearney, MO.

Services pending. She has donated her body to the University of Arizona medical program. Her charity of choice was Wounded Warriors.

