Sarah Copeland

COPELAND, Sarah Brooks (Prueher)

Sarah Brooks (Prueher) Copeland, of Tucson, passed away March 13, 2022.

Sarah was born on December 10, 1953 in Orange, California, the daughter of Robert and Caral Prueher. She is survived by her siblings, sisters Kathy Prueher, Ellen Brennan (and Ben Renwick), Janet Lanning (and Chuck), and brother Jim Prueher (and wife Ellen). She grew up in Eureka California.

She was a mother to three children, daughters Heidi and Summer, and the youngest, a son Caleb. Sarah is survived by her two daughters.

In her late teenage years, Sarah had worked in hospitality for Yellowstone National Park, and Grand Canyon National Park. Grand Canyon is where she married Glen Montgomery, with whom she had her three children. Although the marriage eventually dissolved, her motherhood was enduring. Over the next three decades, she resided in many states. Her appreciation for the beauty of the desert drew her back to Arizona, where she had resided since 2004.

May Sarah rest in peace with the Lord. She is missed dearly by family and friends. The desert has lost a bloom.