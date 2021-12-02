Sarah Creswell

age 86, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Guaymas, Mexico, surrounded by friends and family. Sally was born on June 27, 1935, and lived nearly all her life as an Arizonan. Growing up in Glendale, she came to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. She married Howard Creswell on December 27, 1957, and began her professional career as a teacher in TUSD. She joined the faculty of St. Michael and All Angels Parish Day School in 1967 where she was an outstanding third grade teacher for many years. Subsequently, she became Headmaster of the school, teaching 7th and 8th grade history. She also led the annual eighth grade trips to Washington, D.C., a tradition looked forward to and remembered by scores of St. Michael's students. During the summer months she found time to travel extensively with family and friends to Europe, Mexico, and throughout the U.S. Upon retirement in 1994, she focused her energies on her longstanding membership in her garden club, enjoying her book clubs as well. She joined the Assistance League, which works to benefit the Tucson community, and served as President for a term, participating nationally. In addition, she was also a proud and vocal Wildcats fan. Sally had a great passion both for teaching and for her students. During her career, she touched the lives of generations of young people and their families. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her inspired leadership, her creative teaching, her caring for others, participating with her husband Howard in many programs to provide food for the hungry, and in making the lives of those around her better and brighter. Throughout her life she faced many physical challenges with courage and without complaint. Her last years were spent enjoying her many friends and surrounded by the family she so dearly loved. Her spirit will be with us always. She is survived by her husband Howard; children, Juliet, Steven and John, their families and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Michael's Scholarship fund for low-income students. All are also invited to a celebration of a well-lived life at Julie and Tom O'Shell's house at 6901 E. Potawatomi Drive at 12:00 p.m.