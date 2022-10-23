Cullen, Sarah Louise May 24, 1955 - May 30, 2022 TUCSON - Sarah Louise Cullen, age 67, of Tucson passed away on May 30, 2022 surrounded by the unending love of her three children. Sarah was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on May 24, 1955, the daughter of John Paul Cullen and Jane Jewett Ferris. She attended Janesville schools through childhood. She moved to Tucson, Arizona during her young adult life, which quickly became her forever home. She spent years volunteering in the local community with the Junior League of Tucson, Tucson Symphony Cotillion, the American Red Cross, and The Silver & Turquoise Board of Hostesses. She adored playing tennis, horseback riding, gardening, and spending time with her closest friends. She built a life her children were proud of and they were honored to have her as a mother. Sarah will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her; her children Matthew (Jessica) Schlievert, Ali (Adrian) Alejandro, and Cullen (Anjuli) Schlievert; her beloved grandchildren Rilo, Barrett, Aidden, Emma, and Finan; and her siblings, Mark (Carol) Cullen, David (Kathy) Cullen, and Richard (Sarah) Cullen. Sarah was predeceased by her parents and Scott Walter Schlievert. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Sarah's favorite causes, American Heart Association (heart.org), American Stroke Association (stroke.org), and Patronato San Xavier (patronatosanxavier.org). A celebration of life will be on Saturday, November 5 at 2:00pm at The Mission San Xavier.