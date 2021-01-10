Sarah Darland

DARLAND, Sarah Hilda (Childress)
88, entered into eternal rest on December 24, 2020. She was born March 16, 1932 in Corona, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick of 61 years. She enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and two sisters, Jean and June. Among many fond memories, Hilda, as she was known, is remembered as a wonderfully devoted mother and grandmother and always there for Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, baseball, softball, baton lessons, cheerleading and track meets. Hilda had a talent for baking and was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls, Tea Rings and breads. She loved performing with the Hot Flashes, a senior women's tap-dancing group. She will be greatly missed by her children, Leslie, Doug, Robbie (John) and Rich (Cheryl); grandchildren, Kylie (Chuck), Rachel (Devon), Daniel and great-grandson, Christopher. A private memorial celebrating her life will be held in March with her loving family. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.