LANGFORD, Sarah Ashley (Satour)
29, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on December 31, 2021.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Church at Quail Creek. A Visitation will be held at BOXWELL BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Arrangements are by BOXWELL BROTHERS FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
She was preceded in death by her Oma, Eva Satour.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Langford; son, Truett Langford; father, Ronald Satour; mother, Michelle Shields; brothers, Justin and Bryant Benitez; grandparents, Brian and Sharon Shields; Opa, Raynard Satour; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sarah Langford was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona where she graduated from Sahuaro High School in 2011. Friends and family remember her being a positive influence on their lives; someone they could laugh with and rely on.
Sarah spent her summer after high school graduation as a camp counselor where her childhood dreams of becoming a teacher were strengthened; she fostered young kids' desire to learn and explore the world around them while inspiring those around her to do the same.
Soon after high school graduation, Sarah moved to Plainview, Texas to attend Wayland Baptist University, which she had been anticipating attending since middle school. She met her future husband, Scott while at Wayland Baptist University. Their friendship blossomed into something special. Date nights were often spent at the First Baptist Church of Plainview, cooking meals for each other and their friends. They married on October 12, 2013.
After having graduated from Wayland Baptist University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2015, she began working for Amarillo Independent School District at Oak Dale Elementary. Her passion for teaching was evident to everyone around her. She often led projects and special committees, ensuring that each student was given a space to learn and grow in ways that were meaningful to them. She loved creating games to share with other teachers and kids as well.
Sarah was a natural when it came to crafting and DIY projects. She found ways to decorate not only her house but also the classroom in ways that kept students engaged.
Most of all Sarah loved her family. Her ability to connect family together is what ultimately led many of them to move to Amarillo from Arizona. Sarah and Scott become parents on April 27, 2019, to their son, Truett. She welcomed every aspect of motherhood, embracing all the challenges of being a mom while also battling cancer with strength and grace.
She remained active in her church community no matter where she was living. It was evident in her life that she loved Jesus and radiated His positivity even through the adverse times.
Sarah never hesitated to help others and she never let fear dictate her actions. When her brother needed a kidney, she volunteered her own, despite her fears. She chose to remain positive during her fight with cancer and often said, "I don't have a choice".
Sarah Langford ultimately won the victory over metastatic breast cancer on the evening of Friday, December 31, 2021. Her family finds joy in knowing that she is at home with the Lord, dancing, and rejoicing by His side, free from the pain of metastatic breast cancer.