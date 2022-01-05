Sarah Langford

After having graduated from Wayland Baptist University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2015, she began working for Amarillo Independent School District at Oak Dale Elementary. Her passion for teaching was evident to everyone around her. She often led projects and special committees, ensuring that each student was given a space to learn and grow in ways that were meaningful to them. She loved creating games to share with other teachers and kids as well.

Sarah was a natural when it came to crafting and DIY projects. She found ways to decorate not only her house but also the classroom in ways that kept students engaged.

Most of all Sarah loved her family. Her ability to connect family together is what ultimately led many of them to move to Amarillo from Arizona. Sarah and Scott become parents on April 27, 2019, to their son, Truett. She welcomed every aspect of motherhood, embracing all the challenges of being a mom while also battling cancer with strength and grace.

She remained active in her church community no matter where she was living. It was evident in her life that she loved Jesus and radiated His positivity even through the adverse times.