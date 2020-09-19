Sarah Lohman

In Loving Memory of
LOHMAN, Sarah Gayle
3/14/1986 - 9/19/2010
I was only four when you passed away. The last ten years have not always been easy without you. Some days are certainly harder than others. Family members are always telling me I remind them of you. The way I look, things I say or do. Because I was so young, I don't really have a lot of memories of you. Your sisters and grandmas try to help me know you better. I'm very thankful for your mom and dad. They do everything they can for me, I know. But, I know things would be different if you were here for me. It still makes me sad when I think of the big things you've missed. My 8th grade promotion, holidays, the babies in the family you've never met. And, the things you're going to miss. Teaching me to drive. My high school graduation. My 21st birthday. My wedding.
the family does everything they can to help keep your memory alive. But, that doesn't stop me from thinking about you, and, missing you. Until we meet again, on life's other side.
Love, Dani-doo
