Sarah Pershing

PERSHING, Sarah Frank

(nee Smith)

age 89, passed away July 21, 2021. She is survived by three children, Susan, Bruce and Barbara; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born Salisbury, NC. Graduated Amphitheater High, 1950. Served in USAF 1951-53. She enjoyed her career in real estate. She outlived her ex-husbands, Vernon Gasch and Larry Pershing, and 23-year partner, John Kade.

Sarah, strong and feisty, with a dry sense of humor, loved her kids, cross-country road trips, casino visits, Barbara's softball games, and dancing at Singles & Friends. The family rests easy knowing Sarah is dancing again with John, and reunited with her mother and beloved siblings, Nancy and Baxter. Per Sarah's wishes, no funeral service will be held.

