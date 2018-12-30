SATOUR, Eva M. (Reed)
Eva, our love for you is undiminished after 11 years of your absence from our family. Time has not eroded any memories of you and our love for you is still as strong as always. We remember you as my wife, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of our flock; we adore you for your inward and outward beauty and wisdom. Many times, we come across the phrase "Ask mom, she'd know" but come up empty handed. God so graciously answered my prayers when he put you into my life, my perfect companion, to whom I am still eternally grateful. Your personal qualities were quite evident as someone in control of her goals. Eva, you somehow managed to pursue your life goals while also helping me fulfill mine - and you did so with happiness and steadfast companionship that has resonated with me to this day. To me you were the cutest and most alluring woman ever, and you have no match to this day. Your beautiful blue eyes stole my heart like a thief in the night. When you were faced with meeting our Savior, you'd say "It's the cycle of life". It hasn't been easy, wondering why it wasn't me, but trusting in His holy plan has given me peace. I salute you. Till we meet again, Eva. Read in Isaiah 41:13 "For I, the Lord your God, will hold your right hand, Saying to you, 'Fear not, I will help you'.