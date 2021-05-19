 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturnina Garcia

Saturnina Garcia

  • Updated

GARCIA, Saturnina "Choy"

89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alejandro "Cano" Garcia. Choy was born in Tombstone, AZ and moved to Tucson as a child. She attended Safford Middle School but, did not continue her education in order to help support her family. She worked at La Suprema tortilla factory where she met her husband. Choy was a member of Our Lady Queen of All Saints Parish where she volunteered her time. She was an avid baseball fan. Loved the Arizona Diamondbacks and LA Dodgers. She had a passion for traveling and was always behind the camera taking pictures of family. She also enjoyed playing Rummikub, reading Danielle Steele novels and going to the casino. Choy is survived by her two daughters, Katherine (Mario) Monzon and Cynthia (Jesus) Rascon; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Choy will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can dogs sense pregnancy and predict labor?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News