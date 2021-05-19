Saturnina Garcia

89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alejandro "Cano" Garcia. Choy was born in Tombstone, AZ and moved to Tucson as a child. She attended Safford Middle School but, did not continue her education in order to help support her family. She worked at La Suprema tortilla factory where she met her husband. Choy was a member of Our Lady Queen of All Saints Parish where she volunteered her time. She was an avid baseball fan. Loved the Arizona Diamondbacks and LA Dodgers. She had a passion for traveling and was always behind the camera taking pictures of family. She also enjoyed playing Rummikub, reading Danielle Steele novels and going to the casino. Choy is survived by her two daughters, Katherine (Mario) Monzon and Cynthia (Jesus) Rascon; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Choy will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.