SAUL, Lynn
73, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 22, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days at home. She held many passions including raising a family, an abundant garden, awareness of women's and civil rights work, hosting holidays, enjoying music, writing and teaching poetry, family genealogy research and more. She attended many family occasions, no matter how far away and stayed in touch with family and friends over the years. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Saul. She is survived by her partner, Joseph Antone; son, Kevin Koch (Nicole Koch); daughter, Erica Moore (Carol Anderson) and her grandchildren, Emerson and Aiyana Koch. Also survived by her siblings, Wendy Saul, Lewis Saul (Joannie Rosenberg) and Alan Saul, and many more family members and friends. The Funeral Service was held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Bet Shalom. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Bet Shalom, Casa de La Luz Hospice, The Southern Poverty Law Center or No More Deaths.