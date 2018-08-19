SAUNDERS, Bruce David October 5, 1936 - August 2, 2018
Born in Rochester, NY, to Lewis and Jessie Saunders, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn; daughter, April (Ty Cordray); son, Andrew (Nicole); grandson, Roan; brother, Robert (Mary Ann) and nieces and nephews. Bruce was retired from the U.S. Air Force and served as a historian for the Army at Fort Huachuca, Washington D.C. and Heidelberg, Germany. He earned a PhD in history from the University of Texas and taught US history and government courses in Texas, Tennessee and Arizona. He played lacrosse as an undergraduate at Denison University and helped found the lacrosse club team at the University of Texas in Austin. He was a lacrosse referee for the league in Texas and a volunteer coach for teams in Heidelberg and here at the U of A. Since 2009, he was a proud volunteer docent at the Pima Air and Space Museum where he logged in 4000 hours of volunteer time. He enthusiastically shared his love and knowledge of military history with the many visitors to the museum. Donations may be made to the Pima Air and Space Museum in lieu of flowers. Services will be held Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, 4831 E. 22nd St. 85711. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.