SCHEWEL, Virginia
passed away peacefully on December 15, 2018. Virginia was born in Odebolt, Iowa on March 31, 1923. She moved to Florence, Arizona in 1942 and later married Warren Schewel. They had three children, Heidi, Kurt and Janna. Virginia enjoyed a successful career teaching home economics, science and math. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, golf and spending time in Pinetop. The family will hold a private service in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.