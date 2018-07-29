SCHINDLER, Graham Reid
of Evanston, IL, beloved husband of Bonnie Wattleworth Schindler and loving father of Rowan Leon and Ellery Roza, passed away on July 9, 2018, at the age of 47. Graham spent his early years in Canada and Arizona. He was a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Master's degree in Economics from Washington University. He worked as an economist at the Regional Economics Applications Laboratory, and then had a long career with Houlihan Lokey, rising to the role of Managing Director in the Industrials Group. Graham loved golf, the outdoors, travel, gardening, and the rescued dogs and cats who joined the family through the years. He was a caring husband and father, and an inspiration to many in his long fight against a rare cancer. Graham is also survived by his parents Reid and Linda Schindler of Tucson, AZ; sister, Brenda (Tom) Jenney of Phoenix, AZ; niece, Abigail and nephew John; and extended family in Canada. Celebration of Life Saturday, August 11, 2018, 11:30 a.m. at Evanston Golf Club, 4401 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Advancement Department, 355 East Erie, Chicago, IL 60611 or online at www.sralab.org/give. Arrangements by DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES.