SCHMITT, William
William Joseph Schmitt, born on August 28, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Florence Scutoski, passed away at age 72 on July 13, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. William served in the Army from 1965 to 1968 in the Vietnam War and he also worked in the Printing industry as a lithographer until he retired in 2000. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn Gaut and former husband of the late Christine Clarke. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert. William is survived by his daughter, Lisa; stepdaughter, Lisa Briggs; brothers, Vernon and Michael; sister, Therese Donners; grandchildren, Stephanie and Brian Johnston, Isabell, Elliott and Adrian Lopez; nieces, Deneen Parkison, Anna Schmitt, June Donners, Alissa Dutch, Colleen Clark and Kelly Clark and nephews, Joseph Schmitt and John Donners and counless close cousins and in-laws. Those who wish may donate in William's name to Salvation Army of Chicago, PWR Gym of Tucson, AZ, American Cancer Society, Disabled American Veterans, and Vietnam Veterans of America. Friends and family members may attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, Illinois, 60056. Burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016.