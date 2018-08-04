SCHOFIELD, Robert John (Bob) D.D.S.
passed away Tuesday, July, 31 after a brief illness. Born in Merrill, Wisconsin March 4, 1926. Moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1930. He graduated from Tucson High School, University of Arizona, and Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Bob considered his greatest accomplishments sweet talking the beautiful Barbara Ballard into marrying him in 1950. He was active in the Tucson community in the 1960s and 1970s. Some of his affiliations included: Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Los Charros del Desierto, Caballeros Del Sol, original member of the Centurions, San Carlos Yacht Club, M. O. Club, Old Pueblo Club, as well as serving on the Catalina Foothills School Board. Bob loved fishing and hunting, especially with his close friends, Ralph Simons, Jack Martin and Larry Powers; drinking his Manhattans; playing the first six bars of Moonlight Sonata on the piano (all he could remember); and blasting Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture until the windows shook. Bob and Barb loved to travel throughout Mexico where they collected the folk art they loved so much. They had homes in San Carlos and Alamos, Mexico where they spent most of their last years entertaining and enjoying time with friends. Predeceased by son, Robert John Schofield, Junior. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Ballard Schofield; daughters, Laura Bailey (James), Carole Stevenson (Marshall Bronston); grandchildren, Robert Bailey (Kelsey), Prescott Bailey and Sara Stevenson (Kyriakos Chousakos) and dear friend, Leanna Simons. Private family service and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peppi's House, TMC hospice in memory of Robert Schofield. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.