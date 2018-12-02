SCHRADER, Raymond and Ann
Raymond died November 20, 2018 at 97 years old. Born outside Peoria, IL and raised in an orphanage until put on his own at age 15 years old. Married to Ann Schrader for 68 years and preceded in death November 11, 2016. They had three children: son, Edward M. Schrader; daughters, Rae Ann Ehrett and Cindy Schrader. They also had six grandchildren, Matt, Robi, Lauren, Damon, Theanna and Raymond and six great-grandchildren. After serving in WWII, he went to Bradley University on the G.I. Bill. He worked as a mechanical engineer until retiring at 62 years old. Our father was self-driven to succeed, having only himself to rely on. Once asked what it was like to live in the Depression, he said when you have nothing, you can't lose anything. Although playing many sports, he excelled in golf. Self taught, he won all of the local tournaments around his hometown of Pekin, IL. The driving force in the move to Tucson was to have year-round golf. His passing was unexpected and sudden.