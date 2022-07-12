Schuyler Hilts

Schuyler (Sky) Van Dusen Hilts, 95, died peacefully at home in Tucson on June 27, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Yakima, WA to Leon Mead Hilts and Lillian Speer Hilts and grew up on the family apple farm, playing pranks with his brother Thorne. He joined the Navy in 1944, serving in California, Japan and Korea where he helped supply an orphanage with clothing and medical care, retiring as a Commander. He was in Phi Beta Kappa at Stanford University, receiving his MD from Johns Hopkins University. He was a pioneer in nuclear medicine, ran the nuclear medicine lab at Tucson Medical Center, published research, edited medical journals and taught at the medical school. He served on the Atomic Energy Commission during the Cold War and chaired Pima County Emergency Medical Services from 1970-1979. Sky was a loving, funny, punning, gangly, energetic, bird-watching, SCUBA-diving, piano-playing, bass-plucking, world-traveling nature lover who shared it all with his family. He and Anne took each of their grandkids on a 30-day trip to the country of their choice, always returning to his beloved desert. He drove his 1931 Model A to work every day, waving at friendly faces. Sky was preceded in death by his parents and son Craig. He is survived by his wife Anne, brother Thorne, daughters Susan Brown (Willie), Janet, Helen (Dallas) and Cynthia, grandchildren Alexis, Kiona, Noah, Gabriel, Emerin, Mariel, Dawn, Ryan, Aubrey and Rory and 12 great-grandchildren. Sky wanted a happy wake, date TBA. Cremation was by Regency FH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy.