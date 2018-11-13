SCIARRA, Lillian M.
age 97, formerly of Lenox and Pittsfield, MA passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at home in Tucson, AZ surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Sciarra was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 7, 1921, a daughter of the late Donato and Rose Celli Canzano. She was educated in the local schools, and was a 1939 graduate of Pittsfield High School. For many years, Mrs. Sciarra worked for General Electric Company as an executive secretary. She was very devoted to her faith, and was a lifelong member of the former Mount Carmel Church in Pittsfield. Mrs. Sciarra was proud to have been the past Regent of Catholic Daughters of America for Berkshire County, Secretary of the Berkshire Motor Sports Club, and a member of the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy. Mrs. Sciarra found great joy in working with computers, especially with her iPad and smart phone. She was an avid Facebook and Instagram user, and loved to FaceTime with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved games and puzzles to keep her mind active, and was fond of playing Scrabble and Words With Friends with partners across the country. One of Lillian's most impressive hobbies was serving as a line dancing instructor until her move to Arizona at the age of 95. Lillian was married to the late Ribello "Butch" Sciarra for 33 years before his passing in 1978. He was her one true love. Mrs. Sciarra will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Joanne S. Koch and her husband Dr. Paul S. Koch of East Greenwich, RI and Gail M. Sciarra and her husband Dr. Raymond L. Kacich of Tucson, AZ; her niece, Linda J. Carnevale of San Francisco, CA, and her nephew, Admiral Joseph A. Carnevale USN (Retired) and his wife Mary of Tampa, FL. She also leaves her two cherished grandchildren, Kathryn Ketrow (Aaron) and Paul S. Koch, Jr. (Megan); three great-grandchildren, with a fourth great-grandchild on the way. She will also be missed by many dear friends at the Devonshire Estates in Lenox, MA, where Lillian had resided for over 15 years. Besides her husband, Lillian was predeceased by her brother, Edward Canzano and sisters, Norma Carnevale and Adeline Weed. SERVICES: Calling Hours for Mrs. Sciarra will be FRIDAY, November 16, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA. The Celebration of Lillian's Life will continue the following morning, Saturday, November 17, 2018 from the Funeral Home beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to Follow at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church of Pittsfield with Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich officiating. Committal will follow in the Sciarra family plot of St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Sciarra's memory may be made to: St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Pittsfield, MA or St. Odilia Catholic Church of Tucson, AZ in care of the Funeral Home.