Scot Wilson

WILSON, Scot George

52, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 with his wife by his side. Scot was the husband of Anne and father of Patrick and Sarah. He was born August 5, 1969 in Orange, CA to Judy Reynaert and Richard Wilson. He is also survived by sister, Cheryl (Bill) Hucke. Scot was employed by Roche (previously Ventana Medical Systems). Scot was a lifelong Raider fan and ran a football pool for over 20 years. Visitation will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Hope Cemetery.

