Scott Conway

CONWAY, Scott Thomas

age 56, passed away at home in Tucson, AZ on May 6, 2021. Scott was a tenacious, naturally brilliant young boy, who won over the hearts of many with his sarcastic remarks and tender heart. Scott was born on August 30, 1964, in Santa Ana, CA to Audrey "Jane" Markham Conway and Noel Grant Conway. He graduated from the University of Arizona and was a hardworking businessman, proud father, husband, brother, and uncle. Scott was an ambitious hard worker, who rose to SVP at Berry Plastics before making a shift to more volunteer and independent consulting work.

Scott is survived by his father, Noel Conway; his two children, Grant William Conway and Samantha Mary Conway; his sisters, Jill Marie Conway Graves and Jan Conway Hood; his aunt, Patricia Lee Cook; and his nieces and nephews, Alec Michael Hood, Jonathan Thomas "JT" Hood, and Autumn Noelle Hood. He is predeceased by his mother, Jane Conway.

We take comfort in knowing that Scott is surrounded by light, free from a lifetime of struggle that haunted him. He had a strong Christian faith and is at peace in heaven. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom in this lifetime. Our grief over losing him is infinite. And now so is he.

While his death is heart shattering, we hope that his story will serve as a catalyst for change to provide successful treatment options and lessen the stigma those face when dealing with substance abuse and mental illness. Scott served others at the Caridad Community Kitchen for many years. Accordingly, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to the Caridad Community Kitchen, Tucson, AZ. A Memorial Service is currently scheduled on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (2:00 p.m.) at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.