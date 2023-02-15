Scott B. Dixon "Papa", 66, of Ramapo, New York, passed away on February 8, 2023 in Tucson. Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the home of his daughter Jessica, text/call for more information (520) 861-3409. Scott is survived by his mother Dorothy; daughters Jessica and Nicole; brother Alan; sisters Dawn and Dael; grandsons Carter, Oliver and Parker. He was preceded in death by his father Robert. Scott was a devoted son, father, brother and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.