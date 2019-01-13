SCOTT, Gene P. (Scotty)
83, passed away on December 5, 2018. He was born on December 7, 1934 in Ardmore, OK. A Tucson resident since 1960, he leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Jenny; three children, Peggy (Alan) Wootton of Tucson, Liz (Wayne) Clark of Oklahoma and Robert (Debbie) Scott of Washington; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Gene graduated from the University of Arizona and retired from a 30-year career with the Tucson Police Department. He was a loving husband, devoted father, proud Master Mason, and good friend. Please join us in a Celebration of his Life at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Masonic Lodge at 3590 N. County Club. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.