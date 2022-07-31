Scott Hellon

Scott Michael Hellon, 44, passed away on July 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Scott was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 16, 1978, to Toni and Michael Hellon. He was a graduate of Salpointe High School and Marymount Loyola College. An independent film maker, Scott received extensive recognition for his movies, including 12 "Best of Festival" awards and was recently in a listing of best international directors. Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Carson Myers. He is survived by his parents in Tucson; his sister Brooke Horn in Wimberley, Texas; nieces Lindsey Myers, Reilly, Campbell, Savannah, and Carson Horn; brothers-in-law Mark Horn and David Myers; and by an extended family including the Cates and Myers in Phoenix, Malliris family in Oregon and North Carolina, and Samoy/Drachman family in Tucson. No Service is planned. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation & Funeral.