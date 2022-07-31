Scott Hellon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Michael Hellon, 44, passed away on July 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness.  Scott was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 16, 1978, to Toni and Michael Hellon.  He was a graduate of Salpointe High School and Marymount Loyola College.  An independent film maker, Scott received extensive recognition for his movies, including 12 "Best of Festival" awards and was recently in a listing of best international directors.  Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Carson Myers.  He is survived by his parents in Tucson; his sister Brooke Horn in Wimberley, Texas; nieces Lindsey Myers, Reilly, Campbell, Savannah, and Carson Horn; brothers-in-law Mark Horn and David Myers; and by an extended family including the Cates and Myers in Phoenix, Malliris family in Oregon and North Carolina, and Samoy/Drachman family in Tucson.  No Service is planned. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation & Funeral. 

