Scott Lingle

64, died comfortably at home from complications of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) on February 15, 2021. Scott is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lori; son, Steven of Tucson; daughter, Katie of Denver; sister, Connie Jo (Keith) of Red Oak, IA and other family and friends. Predeceased by parents and brother, Robert. Born and raised in Denison, IA, he was a 1981 graduate of Univ. of Northern Iowa. In 1982, he began his teaching career as an art teacher in Prophetstown, IL. In 1984, Scott and Lori moved to Tucson where Scott taught 6th and 5th grades at Lawrence Elementary and Lyons Elementary. He retired in 2013 when he began having symptoms of PSP. Scott was an avid hiker, backpacker, outdoorsman and lover of all books. Scott had faith in God and is no longer suffering. Services will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at PSP.org. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.