Scott Macy

MACY, Scott Robert

was born in 1956 and passed in August 29, 2021

due to complications from Covid.

--

Scott was a loving caring man who never met a stranger

and had a laugh that was contagious!

He leaves behind his soulmate of 30 years, Katie Macy;

three loving daughters, Ashley, Alyssa, Allie and

his stepson, Chris Sidwell.

The world lost a good man and he will be deeply missed.

Scott was a business owner and a friend to many.

--

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION.