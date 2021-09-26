Scott Macy

MACY, Scott Robert
was born in 1956 and passed in August 29, 2021
due to complications from Covid.
--
Scott was a loving caring man who never met a stranger
and had a laugh that was contagious!
He leaves behind his soulmate of 30 years, Katie Macy;
three loving daughters, Ashley, Alyssa, Allie and
his stepson, Chris Sidwell.
The world lost a good man and he will be deeply missed.
Scott was a business owner and a friend to many.
--
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION.
