Scott Schlievert

SCHLIEVERT, Scott Walter

passed away November 12, 2020. Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Scott Walter Schlievert at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 1200 North Campbell Avenue, Tucson, Arizona, 85719.

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of our dad's favorite causes, Casa de los Ninos (520-624-5600 www.casadelosninos.org) and/or the Primavera Foundation (520-308-3116 www.primavera.org).

