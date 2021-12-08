 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Snider

Scott Snider

  • Updated

SNIDER, Scott

of Tucson passed away on November 26, 2021. He had a life of many accomplishments from being an Eagle Scout, dedicated teacher and school librarian, to volleyball coach of the year. He touched many lives throughout his years and couldn't go anywhere without hearing, "Hey Coach!" from a former student, player, parent, or admirer of his. He was a quiet source of strength for us all and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard and brother, Roger. He is survived by his son, Wilson; daughter, Elise Morlan (Nick); granddaughter, Lena; mother, Jody; brother, Jeremiah (Jocelyn) and sisters, Kim Laber (Lance) and Robin Wilson (Roddey). Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos you should always have on your phone

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News