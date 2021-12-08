Scott Snider

of Tucson passed away on November 26, 2021. He had a life of many accomplishments from being an Eagle Scout, dedicated teacher and school librarian, to volleyball coach of the year. He touched many lives throughout his years and couldn't go anywhere without hearing, "Hey Coach!" from a former student, player, parent, or admirer of his. He was a quiet source of strength for us all and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard and brother, Roger. He is survived by his son, Wilson; daughter, Elise Morlan (Nick); granddaughter, Lena; mother, Jody; brother, Jeremiah (Jocelyn) and sisters, Kim Laber (Lance) and Robin Wilson (Roddey). Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.