Sean Campbell beloved by all that knew him, passed July 20th, 2020. Sean was born in Stamford, Connecticut on July 20th, 1976. He passed on his 44th Birthday. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona where he graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School and later moved to Los Angeles, California. Sean was a gentle, carefree, and loving spirit whose kindness touched everyone. He always made it a priority to spend time with his family and friends. His infectious smile and soft green eyes will forever live in our hearts. Sean is survived by his daughter and love of his life Taylor; his brother Duncan, sisters Heather, Trisha; and his parents Richard and Dionicia Campbell. A service honoring the life of Sean will be held November 4th, 2022 at Holy Hope Cemetery at 10am.