Sean Dowers

DOWERS, Sean Michael

was born on October 8, 1971. He passed away on July 3, 2021 in Tucson, AZ.

Sean graduated from Flowing Wells High School in 1990. Sean is now reunited with his beautiful daughter, Kylie Christine Dowers.

He is survived by his mother and father, Mike and Diana Dowers; grandmother, June M. Dowers; brother, Erik L. Dowers/Braydon and Daisy; aunts and uncles, Albert and Jeanie Gallman, Dave and Carol Chamberlain, Larry and Sharon Dwiggins, Dale and Janet Curtis; aunt, Shirley Stetson/aunt Amy Brown; cousins, Andy and Shannon Mendebles; loving sisters, Leslie Gladu, Buffy Willis, Caron Bemis, Rebecca Colins and a very extended family.

Sean was predeceased by his grandparents, Paul and Hazel Ducat; grandfather, Donald A. Dowers; uncles, Donald Stetson, Donald F. Dowers, Chris Ducat; aunt, Carol Strowmat and cousin, Tammy Brown.

Services to be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla, Tucson, AZ, 85742.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.garysinisefoundation.org Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.