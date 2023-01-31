Sean Smock

Sean Paul Smock passed at home in Reno, NV on Jan 20, 2023. Sean was born Jul 23, 1967 in Dayton, OH to Danean (Arnold) Caifa and the late Douglas Smock. He is survived by his mother and her husband Nick, his loving wife Jacqueline, daughter Ashley Cookenmaster and her wife Tia, son Sean Paul Smock II and his fiance Mattie Arter, granddaughter Paislee Arter, mother of his children Belen (Munoz) Smock, sister Heather Berg (Nathan), nephews Brenden (Celeste) Peeler and Grayson Berg, and nieces McKenna Peeler and Harper Berg. Sean graduated Rincon High School in 1985 and received his Bachelor's degree in political science from his beloved Arizona State University in 1989. His love of Sun Devils basketball and football continued until his passing. Sean made his early career in advertising with TNI, making the change to the MILB in 2002 with the Tucson Sidewinders. He was with the team when they won national championship in 2006. He stayed with the team until they left Tucson for Reno, NV. In Dec 2017 Sean returned to the MILB joining the Reno Aces as their Special Events Coordinator until Jan 2020. Sean was lover of all things baseball and football and was devoted to his teams, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He loved to cook and was a music aficionado. Anyone that knew Sean loved him had a dedicated and loyal friend for life. Above all else, Sean loved and adored his wife, daughter and son and his legacy will live and love on through them. Sean's wishes were for no services to be held; however, a celebration of his life is being planned for the spring and will be held in Tucson.