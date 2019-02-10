SEEGER, Paula Virginia
83, of Tucson, AZ died on February 5, 2019. Born in Mercedes, TX on October 22, 1935 to Walden Haynes and Polly Adams Haynes. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Seeger of Flagstaff and Victoria Seeger of Tucson and son, James of Phoenix and her grandsons, Kristoffer, Tallon and Xander. Preceded in death by her parents, Walden and Polly Haynes; her brother, Jim Haynes; and the love of her life, Major Carl E. Seeger, USAF (ret), to whom she was married for 55 years. Paula grew up in Mercedes and Harlingen, TX and attended Christian Female College in Columbia, MO. She met Carl on a blind date and they were married three months later. Thus began her career as an Air Force wife. She loved being a part of the Air Force family, traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. Showing compassion to everyone and everything she met, Paula was an avid dog lover, talented crafter, and most loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. A light had gone out on earth, but a star shines brighter in heaven. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, Arizona 85716 with Graveside Service and Interment on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.