SEGNERI, Sylvio 1923 - 2018
Syl was born in Rockford, Illinois and raised his family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He died peacefully September 12, 2018 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 year, Dolores. Survived by his sons, Michael (Cathy) and Jeffrey (Jobie). Syl entered the Marines in 1942 and fought in the Pacific theater including the Battle of Guadalcanal. Memorial Service will be at the Arizona Veterans' Cemetery in Marana at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 16, 2018. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.