SELBY, Joseph Sidman II
68, of Tucson died peacefully on December 3, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Sara and David; grandchildren, Bodhi and Harper; sister, Jane (Eddie); numerous relatives and countless friends. Joe taught at TUSD for over 30 years. He will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him. Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at St. Francis de Sales Church. Please make donations to Friends of the Pima County Public Library in his memory.